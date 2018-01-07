DNV GL

Vi jobber for å sikre liv, verdier og miljø

DNV GL – tryggere, smartere, grønnere

Vi bistår våre kunder med å forbedre sine virksomheter på en sikker og bærekraftig måte.
DNV GL er et internasjonalt selskap innen kvalitetssikring og risikohåndtering. Vårt globale hovedkontor er i Norge, og vårt formål er å sikre liv, verdier og miljøet. Vi jobber sammen med mer enn 100 000 kunder i ulike industrier, over hele verden, med spesiel sterk posisjon innen maritim- og energisektor. Med vår unike og uavhengige tekniske ekspertise leverer vi klassifisering, sertifisering, uavhengig ekspertrådgivning, samt teknisk risiko- og pålitelighetsanalyse.
Digitalisering og avanserte programvarer og dataløsninger er et økende fokusområde for oss, og vi er faktisk ett av Norges største softwarehus. Med fokus på digitalisering, utvikler vi også programvareløsninger som lar kundene våre bekrefte at de enorme datasettene de sitter på faktisk er pålitelige. Vi er også verdensledende innen sertifisering av ledelsessystemer.
Kort fortalt; vi hjelper verdens organisasjoner med å ta de rette avgjørelsene og med å skape tillit overfor deres kunder og interessenter om at de gjør verden tryggere, smartere og grønnere for oss alle.

Jeg går til jobb og vet at jeg er en del av et team som setter industristandardene. Jobben min er så mye mer enn å bare motta lønn.

Hege Bang, DNV GL
Se stillingene vi har ledig

Tryggere

I mer enn 150 år har vi inspisert, testet og sertifisert
Skip, rørledninger eller offshore-installasjoner kan utgjøre store trusler hvis de ikke bygges og vedlikeholdes på forsvarlige måter. Vi har vært tidlig ute med å ta i bruk ny teknologi ved inspeksjon, eksempelvis i form av bruk av droner. I laboratoriene våre avdekker vi svakheter, finner årsaker til feil og oppdager nye muligheter til forbedringer. Kunnskap og løsninger som dette utnytter vi for å forbedre ytelsen, redusere risikoen og øke kvaliteten for våre kunder. Og ikke minst til å oppdatere eller lage nye tekniske standarder, som hele industrien får glede av.
Hos oss kan du jobbe med dette innenfor en rekke fag, områder og nivåer. Uavhengig av hvor i selskapet du kommer inn, kan du i DNV GL få store muligheter til å utvikle ekspertisen din. Faktisk forventer vi at du har lyst til styre din egen karriere, og nettopp derfor gir unike karrieremodell alle ansatte muligheter til å utvikle seg, uansett hvilket nivå eller fagområder i bedriften du velger. For eksempel en forfremmelse, skifte til en annen fagretning eller til et utenlandsopphold ved ett våre kontorer i over 80 land.

Smartere

Fordi vi utfordrer dagens ingeniørkunst
DNV GL jobber ikke bare innen tradisjonelle ingeniørbedrifter. Vi er også en ledende programvareleverandør i flere industrier. Med vår Veracity industriplattform skaper vi økosystem for bruk og deling av digitale tjenester og datasett. På den måten kan selskaper analysere data, koble de med andre datasett og bruke maskinlæring til å oppdage feil og mangler lenge før de oppstår, eller finne fremtidige muligheter. Vi kan og verifisere at datasettene er pålitelige, noe som er avgjørende for å sikre tilliten til databaserte beslutninger og operasjoner.
Den digitale utviklingen går fort, og vi sitter ikke på alle svarene. Vår styrke ligger i at DNV GL har en lang tradisjon med å samarbeide med en lang rekke aktører når vi skaper innovative nye løsninger, konsepter og teknologi. Og så er kompetanseutviklingen av våre ansatte minst like viktig.

Programvare er et nøkkelelement i alle moderne systemer og programmer i dag. Det er fantastisk å jobbe i et selskap som leverer verktøyene og tjenestene som er med på å forbedre kvaliteten på programvare.

Einar Helge Leirvik, DNV GL
Stilling ledig:

Part of the newly established business area DNV GL Digital Solutions?

We are searching for a motivated and engaged colleague to take on the role as Lead Data Scientist in Veracity. The Veracity team consists of dedicated entrepreneurs eager to scale the Veracity platform with noticeable impact. And we are looking for ...

Søknadsfrist: 07. januar, 2018

Se stillingen »
Stilling ledig:

Lead Integration Architect

We are searching for a motivated and engaged colleague to take on the role as Lead Integration Architect in Veracity. The Veracity team consists of dedicated entrepreneurs eager to scale the Veracity platform with noticeable impact. And we are looki...

Søknadsfrist: 07. januar, 2018

Se stillingen »

Grønnere

Global påvirkning på en trygg og bærekraftig fremtid
Vår visjon om å ha global påvirkning på en trygg og bærekraftig fremtid setter standarden for alt vi gjør. Vår forpliktelse til våre kunder, oss selv og våre partnere veiledes av vårt formål om å sikre liv, verdier og miljøet. Samtidig er vi kjent for å utføre prosjekter av høy kvalitet og betydning for samfunnet.
Miljø for oss er så mye mer enn å bare ha en profil, det handler om å finne nye forretningsmuligheter og løsninger på utfordringer vi har i dag. Derfor bruker vi FNs Bærekraftsmål som rammeverk for hvordan vi tilfører bedrifter verdi når de skal utvikle løsninger for reduksjon av og tilpasning til klimaendringer. Sammen med kundene utfordrer vi eksisterende teknologi ved å utforske nye forretningsområder som fokuserer på å beskytte miljøet gjennom bærekraftige prosjekter.

Grenseløs kompetanseutvikling

En unik karrieremodell
Viktigheten av kompetanseutvikling er ubestridt, og for oss handler det om å være konkrete. Vi vet at du som medarbeider har høye ambisjoner, du vil mestre ditt fagfelt og du vil bli verdsatt for ferdighetene dine – alt i tillegg til at du ser etter det lille ekstra som gir en ekstra dimensjon i jobben. Vårt løfte til deg er at du skal finne akkurat dette hos oss i DNV GL.
Vår aller største innvestering er deg, den ansatte. For å sørge for at du er utstyrt til å levere på kundenes forventninger, både nå og i fremtiden, kan vi tilby trening som er tilpasset din rolle og nivå. Vi har mentorprogrammer, lederutviklingsprogrammer i samarbeid med ledende institutter og teknologiprogrammer. For å skape en spennende blanding av forskjellige læringsaktiviteter, jobber vi aktivt for at du skal lære 70 % fra de direkte jobboppgavene dine, 20 % fra kunnskapsdeling via kollegaer og nettverk og 10 % fra formell videreutdanning via kurs.

Dette er DNV GL

Følg DNV GL Careers »
Seks caser vi jobber med »
Se mulighetene hos oss »
Telefon:
+47 67 57 99 00
E-post:
HRDirect.Europe@dnvgl.com
Etablert:
1864
Antall ansatte:
13 000
Stilling ledig:

Lead Solution Architect

We are searching for a motivated and engaged colleague to take on the role as Lead Solution Architect in Veracity. The Veracity team consists of dedicated entrepreneurs eager to scale the Veracity platform with noticeable impact. And we are looking ...

Søknadsfrist: 07. januar, 2018

Se stillingen »
Stilling ledig:

Do you want to support our services to the power industry?

DNV GL aims to be a leading supplier of Energy Advisory services in the Nordic and Baltic region, with a focus on Norway and Sweden, as well as growth ambitions in Denmark. Services provided cover the electricity sector and include energy markets and...

Søknadsfrist: 08. januar, 2018

Se stillingen »
Stilling ledig:

Do you want to fill the role as full stack Platform Developer in Veracity?

We are searching for a motivated and engaged colleague to take on the role as full stack Platform Developer in Veracity. The Veracity team consists of dedicated entrepreneurs eager to scale the Veracity platform with noticeable impact. And we are lo...

Søknadsfrist: 07. januar, 2018

Se stillingen »
Stilling ledig:

Are you a top motivated and engaged person to take on the role as UX Lead in Veracity?

We are searching for a top motivated and engaged person to take on the role as UX Lead in Veracity. The Veracity team consists of extremely dedicated entrepreneurs eager to scale the Veracity platform fast and with a noticeable impact. And we are lo...

Søknadsfrist: 07. januar, 2018

Se stillingen »
Stilling ledig:

Do you want to be a part of DNV GL' s Noise and Vibration section?

The Department Technical Advisory is a unit consisting of 80 engineers and consultants undertaking advisory projects towards the maritime industry. The unit is part of Maritime Advisory in region North Europe. Our customers are owners, yards, designe...

Søknadsfrist: 14. januar, 2018

Se stillingen »

