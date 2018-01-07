Jeg går til jobb og vet at jeg er en del av et team som setter industristandardene. Jobben min er så mye mer enn å bare motta lønn.
Programvare er et nøkkelelement i alle moderne systemer og programmer i dag. Det er fantastisk å jobbe i et selskap som leverer verktøyene og tjenestene som er med på å forbedre kvaliteten på programvare.
We are searching for a motivated and engaged colleague to take on the role as Lead Data Scientist in Veracity. The Veracity team consists of dedicated entrepreneurs eager to scale the Veracity platform with noticeable impact. And we are looking for ...
Søknadsfrist: 07. januar, 2018Se stillingen »
We are searching for a motivated and engaged colleague to take on the role as Lead Integration Architect in Veracity. The Veracity team consists of dedicated entrepreneurs eager to scale the Veracity platform with noticeable impact. And we are looki...
Søknadsfrist: 07. januar, 2018Se stillingen »
We are searching for a motivated and engaged colleague to take on the role as Lead Solution Architect in Veracity. The Veracity team consists of dedicated entrepreneurs eager to scale the Veracity platform with noticeable impact. And we are looking ...
Søknadsfrist: 07. januar, 2018Se stillingen »
DNV GL aims to be a leading supplier of Energy Advisory services in the Nordic and Baltic region, with a focus on Norway and Sweden, as well as growth ambitions in Denmark. Services provided cover the electricity sector and include energy markets and...
Søknadsfrist: 08. januar, 2018Se stillingen »
We are searching for a motivated and engaged colleague to take on the role as full stack Platform Developer in Veracity. The Veracity team consists of dedicated entrepreneurs eager to scale the Veracity platform with noticeable impact. And we are lo...
Søknadsfrist: 07. januar, 2018Se stillingen »
We are searching for a top motivated and engaged person to take on the role as UX Lead in Veracity. The Veracity team consists of extremely dedicated entrepreneurs eager to scale the Veracity platform fast and with a noticeable impact. And we are lo...
Søknadsfrist: 07. januar, 2018Se stillingen »
The Department Technical Advisory is a unit consisting of 80 engineers and consultants undertaking advisory projects towards the maritime industry. The unit is part of Maritime Advisory in region North Europe. Our customers are owners, yards, designe...
Søknadsfrist: 14. januar, 2018Se stillingen »